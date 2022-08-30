Wake Up Washington | Commanders prepare for final roster cuts

Here's a morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, August 30, 2022. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Commanders.
- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier keeps track of all the reports surrounding the Commanders' final roster decisions.
- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala and Peter Hermann reports on the status of Brian Robinson.
- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras writes about Brian Robinson being in stable condition.
- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey answers questions from his weekly mailbag.
- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux reports on players reacting to the news about Brian Robinson.
- The Athletic's Ben Standig writes about Brian Robinson's status after shooting.
- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about Jeff Zgonina's passion for dog shows.
- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes that for some players, the final preseason game is like the Super Bowl.
- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras writes about the Ravens' preseason record.
- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras also writes about Commanders players on the roster bubble.
- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about Commanders players being confident ahead of the final preseason game.
- NBC Sports Washington's Bijan Todd writes about Antonio Gibson as the Commanders' kickoff returner.
- The Athletic's Ben Standig looks at some of the positions with players hoping to make the roster.
- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about the return of OG Wes Martin.
- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux also writes that the Commanders' starters will play "very limited" in the third preseason game.
- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes about the friendly locker room golf competition among the quarterbacks.
- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes that Darrick Forrest is ready to "boom every time."
Check Out What's On Commanders.com:
The Washington Commanders held one final practice before roster cuts on Tuesday. Check out the top photos from the morning. Photos by Emilee Fails and Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders