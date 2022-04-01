Wake Up Washington | Countdown to the draft

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, April 1, 2022. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

The reports and deals expressed in this article have not been confirmed by Washington, nor do they reflect any insider information from anyone in the front office.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig opens his notebook on all the Commanders news from March. (Subscription)

-- ProFootballTalk's David Michael Smith writes about Ron Rivera's comments on Chase Young.

-- The Athletic's Sheil Kapadia writes about the best free agents available. (Subscription)

-- Sports Illustrated's Greg Patuto looks at whether Cole Holcomb is an option at middle linebacker for the Commanders.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about how Carson Wentz changes the Commanders' draft plans.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras reports on what Ron Rivera said about Chase Young.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about Cole Holcomb being an option for the Commanders at middle linebacker.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala takes a look at Colts coach Frank Reich's comments on Carson Wentz.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about Martin Mayhew's comments on why the Commanders chose Carson Wentz.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux looks at the latest group of mock drafts.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig writes about some of the pro day buzz surrounding the Commanders. (Subscription)

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes that unfinished business kept J.D. McKissic in Washington.

-- Sports Illustrated's David Harrison writes about some of the biggest storylines surrounding the Commanders.