News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Wake Up Washington | John Bates getting 'acclimated back to more reps' after return from injury

Aug 10, 2022 at 08:55 AM
Hannah Lichtenstein

Copywriter

WUW081022

Washington Commanders tight end John Bates found himself in unfamiliar territory at the beginning of training camp.

"I've never really been hurt that much in my life," Bates said. "Being away from that is really tough to watch…guys that you're with every day going out and playing."

Dealing with a calf injury, the second-year tight end navigated the flurry of emotions that come with being sidelined. This time of year, when coaches spend hours evaluating every position and considering how the depth chart might shake out, watching practice as an injured player comes with an outside perspective on what the competition in your respective position group looks like. Six tight ends are currently on the active roster for the Commanders, a fact that Bates says is "pushing everyone to get better."

With Bates out, rookie Cole Turner, who has also missed time with injury,was able to get more reps, which allowed his game to develop in a way early on that it might not have had Bates been in the mix.

"The additional reps have helped me out for sure to get a better grasp," Turner said. "The easiest way of learning something is by doing it."

Taking it all in from the side field, Bates appreciated the contributions from the newer guys in the tight end group and what they were doing to keep up the intensity.

"Those young guys have been doing a great job for us going out there and stepping up with a couple guys down," Bates said. "We got a great group of guys and everyone wants everyone to be the best that they can be."

Fast forward less than a week, and Turner and Bates have switched spots in a sense as the rookie picked up an injury that's kept him out of practice recently.

With the first preseason game just a couple sessions out, Bates will be focused on getting back to business and establishing himself as a starter.

"I'm working my way there and I'm excited for what the season has to come," he said.

PHOTOS | Training Camp 8/9

The Washington Commanders' offense had one of the best performances during Day 12 of training camp. Check out the top images from Tuesday's practice.

08092022 TC Practice2986
1 / 138
Kourtney Carroll
08092022 TC Practice2987
2 / 138
Kourtney Carroll
08092022 TC Practice2988
3 / 138
Kourtney Carroll
08092022 TC Practice2989
4 / 138
Kourtney Carroll
08092022 TC Practice2990
5 / 138
Kourtney Carroll
08092022 TC Practice2991
6 / 138
Emilee Fails
08092022 TC Practice2992
7 / 138
Emilee Fails
08092022 TC Practice2993
8 / 138
Kourtney Carroll
08092022 TC Practice2994
9 / 138
Kourtney Carroll
08092022 TC Practice2995
10 / 138
Emilee Fails
08092022 TC Practice2996
11 / 138
Kourtney Carroll
08092022 TC Practice2997
12 / 138
Kourtney Carroll
08092022 TC Practice2998
13 / 138
Kourtney Carroll
08092022 TC Practice2999
14 / 138
Emilee Fails
08092022 TC Practice3000
15 / 138
Emilee Fails
08092022 TC Practice3002
16 / 138
Emilee Fails
08092022 TC Practice3003
17 / 138
Emilee Fails
08092022 TC Practice3004
18 / 138
Emilee Fails
08092022 TC Practice3005
19 / 138
Kourtney Carroll
08092022 TC Practice3006
20 / 138
Kourtney Carroll
08092022 TC Practice3007
21 / 138
Kourtney Carroll
08092022 TC Practice3008
22 / 138
Kourtney Carroll
08092022 TC Practice3009
23 / 138
Kourtney Carroll
08092022 TC Practice3010
24 / 138
Kourtney Carroll
08092022 TC Practice3012
25 / 138
Kourtney Carroll
08092022 TC Practice3013
26 / 138
Kourtney Carroll
08092022 TC Practice3014
27 / 138
Kourtney Carroll
08092022 TC Practice3015
28 / 138
Kourtney Carroll
08092022 TC Practice3016
29 / 138
Kourtney Carroll
08092022 TC Practice3017
30 / 138
Kourtney Carroll
08092022 TC Practice3018
31 / 138
Kourtney Carroll
08092022 TC Practice3019
32 / 138
Kourtney Carroll
08092022 TC Practice3021
33 / 138
Kourtney Carroll
08092022 TC Practice3022
34 / 138
Kourtney Carroll
08092022 TC Practice3023
35 / 138
Kourtney Carroll
08092022 TC Practice3024
36 / 138
Emilee Fails
08092022 TC Practice3025
37 / 138
Emilee Fails
08092022 TC Practice3026
38 / 138
Emilee Fails
08092022 TC Practice3027
39 / 138
Emilee Fails
08092022 TC Practice3028
40 / 138
Emilee Fails
08092022 TC Practice3029
41 / 138
Emilee Fails
08092022 TC Practice3030
42 / 138
Kourtney Carroll
08092022 TC Practice3031
43 / 138
Kourtney Carroll
08092022 TC Practice3032
44 / 138
Kourtney Carroll
08092022 TC Practice3033
45 / 138
Kourtney Carroll
08092022 TC Practice3034
46 / 138
Kourtney Carroll
08092022 TC Practice3035
47 / 138
Kourtney Carroll
08092022 TC Practice3036
48 / 138
Kourtney Carroll
08092022 TC Practice3037
49 / 138
Kourtney Carroll
08092022 TC Practice3038
50 / 138
Kourtney Carroll
08092022 TC Practice3039
51 / 138
Kourtney Carroll
08092022 TC Practice3041
52 / 138
Emilee Fails
08092022 TC Practice3042
53 / 138
Emilee Fails
08092022 TC Practice3043
54 / 138
Emilee Fails
08092022 TC Practice3044
55 / 138
Emilee Fails
08092022 TC Practice3045
56 / 138
Kourtney Carroll
08092022 TC Practice3046
57 / 138
Emilee Fails
08092022 TC Practice3047
58 / 138
Emilee Fails
08092022 TC Practice3048
59 / 138
Kourtney Carroll
08092022 TC Practice3049
60 / 138
Kourtney Carroll
08092022 TC Practice3050
61 / 138
Kourtney Carroll
08092022 TC Practice3051
62 / 138
Kourtney Carroll
08092022 TC Practice3052
63 / 138
Kourtney Carroll
08092022 TC Practice3053
64 / 138
Emilee Fails
08092022 TC Practice3054
65 / 138
Kourtney Carroll
08092022 TC Practice3055
66 / 138
Kourtney Carroll
08092022 TC Practice3056
67 / 138
Emilee Fails
08092022 TC Practice3057
68 / 138
Kourtney Carroll
08092022 TC Practice3058
69 / 138
Kourtney Carroll
08092022 TC Practice3059
70 / 138
Emilee Fails
08092022 TC Practice3060
71 / 138
Kourtney Carroll
08092022 TC Practice3061
72 / 138
Kourtney Carroll
08092022 TC Practice3062
73 / 138
Emilee Fails
08092022 TC Practice3065
74 / 138
Emilee Fails
08092022 TC Practice3067
75 / 138
Emilee Fails
08092022 TC Practice3068
76 / 138
Emilee Fails
08092022 TC Practice3069
77 / 138
Emilee Fails
08092022 TC Practice3070
78 / 138
Kourtney Carroll
08092022 TC Practice3071
79 / 138
Kourtney Carroll
08092022 TC Practice3072
80 / 138
Kourtney Carroll
08092022 TC Practice3073
81 / 138
Kourtney Carroll
08092022 TC Practice3074
82 / 138
Kourtney Carroll
08092022 TC Practice3075
83 / 138
Kourtney Carroll
08092022 TC Practice3076
84 / 138
Kourtney Carroll
08092022 TC Practice3077
85 / 138
Emilee Fails
08092022 TC Practice3078
86 / 138
Kourtney Carroll
08092022 TC Practice3079
87 / 138
Kourtney Carroll
08092022 TC Practice3080
88 / 138
Kourtney Carroll
08092022 TC Practice3081
89 / 138
Kourtney Carroll
08092022 TC Practice3082
90 / 138
Kourtney Carroll
08092022 TC Practice3083
91 / 138
Kourtney Carroll
08092022 TC Practice3084
92 / 138
Emilee Fails
08092022 TC Practice3085
93 / 138
Emilee Fails
08092022 TC Practice3086
94 / 138
Emilee Fails
08092022 TC Practice3087
95 / 138
Emilee Fails
08092022 TC Practice3088
96 / 138
Emilee Fails
08092022 TC Practice3089
97 / 138
Emilee Fails
08092022 TC Practice3090
98 / 138
Emilee Fails
08092022 TC Practice3091
99 / 138
Emilee Fails
08092022 TC Practice3092
100 / 138
Emilee Fails
08092022 TC Practice3093
101 / 138
Emilee Fails
08092022 TC Practice3094
102 / 138
Kourtney Carroll
08092022 TC Practice3095
103 / 138
Kourtney Carroll
08092022 TC Practice3096
104 / 138
Kourtney Carroll
08092022 TC Practice3098
105 / 138
Emilee Fails
08092022 TC Practice3099
106 / 138
Kourtney Carroll
08092022 TC Practice3100
107 / 138
Kourtney Carroll
08092022 TC Practice3101
108 / 138
Emilee Fails
08092022 TC Practice3102
109 / 138
Kourtney Carroll
08092022 TC Practice3103
110 / 138
Emilee Fails
08092022 TC Practice3104
111 / 138
Emilee Fails
08092022 TC Practice3105
112 / 138
Emilee Fails
08092022 TC Practice3106
113 / 138
Emilee Fails
08092022 TC Practice3107
114 / 138
Kourtney Carroll
08092022 TC Practice3108
115 / 138
Kourtney Carroll
08092022 TC Practice3109
116 / 138
Emilee Fails
08092022 TC Practice3110
117 / 138
Emilee Fails
08092022 TC Practice3111
118 / 138
Kourtney Carroll
08092022 TC Practice3112
119 / 138
Emilee Fails
08092022 TC Practice3113
120 / 138
Emilee Fails
08092022 TC Practice3114
121 / 138
Emilee Fails
08092022 TC Practice3115
122 / 138
Emilee Fails
08092022 TC Practice3116
123 / 138
Kourtney Carroll
08092022 TC Practice3117
124 / 138
Kourtney Carroll
08092022 TC Practice3118
125 / 138
Kourtney Carroll
08092022 TC Practice3119
126 / 138
Emilee Fails
08092022 TC Practice3120
127 / 138
Kourtney Carroll
08092022 TC Practice3121
128 / 138
Kourtney Carroll
08092022 TC Practice3122
129 / 138
Emilee Fails
08092022 TC Practice3123
130 / 138
Emilee Fails
08092022 TC Practice3124
131 / 138
Emilee Fails
08092022 TC Practice3125
132 / 138
Emilee Fails
08092022 TC Practice3126
133 / 138
Emilee Fails
08092022 TC Practice3127
134 / 138
Emilee Fails
08092022 TC Practice3128
135 / 138
Emilee Fails
08092022 TC Practice3129
136 / 138
Emilee Fails
08092022 TC Practice3130
137 / 138
Emilee Fails
08092022 TC Practice3131
138 / 138
Emilee Fails
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Here's a morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Commanders.

The reports and deals expressed in this article have not been confirmed by Washington, nor do they reflect any insider information from anyone in the front office.

Check Out What's On Commanders.com:

PHOTOS | Training Camp 8/8

The Washington Commanders were back at The Park to kick off Week 3 of training camp. Check out the top images from Monday's practice. (Photos by Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders)

08082022TC-EF003
1 / 47
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082022TC-EF047
2 / 47
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082022TC-EF046
3 / 47
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082022TC-EF044
4 / 47
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082022TC-EF043
5 / 47
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082022TC-EF045
6 / 47
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082022TC-EF041
7 / 47
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082022TC-EF042
8 / 47
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082022TC-EF040
9 / 47
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082022TC-EF039
10 / 47
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082022TC-EF037
11 / 47
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082022TC-EF038
12 / 47
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082022TC-EF036
13 / 47
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082022TC-EF034
14 / 47
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082022TC-EF035
15 / 47
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082022TC-EF033
16 / 47
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082022TC-EF030
17 / 47
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082022TC-EF032
18 / 47
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082022TC-EF031
19 / 47
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082022TC-EF029
20 / 47
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082022TC-EF028
21 / 47
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082022TC-EF027
22 / 47
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082022TC-EF026
23 / 47
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082022TC-EF025
24 / 47
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082022TC-EF022
25 / 47
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082022TC-EF023
26 / 47
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082022TC-EF024
27 / 47
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082022TC-EF021
28 / 47
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082022TC-EF020
29 / 47
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082022TC-EF019
30 / 47
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082022TC-EF018
31 / 47
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082022TC-EF016
32 / 47
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082022TC-EF017
33 / 47
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082022TC-EF014
34 / 47
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082022TC-EF013
35 / 47
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082022TC-EF015
36 / 47
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082022TC-EF007
37 / 47
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082022TC-EF011
38 / 47
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082022TC-EF008
39 / 47
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082022TC-EF009
40 / 47
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082022TC-EF012
41 / 47
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082022TC-EF010
42 / 47
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082022TC-EF004
43 / 47
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082022TC-EF002
44 / 47
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082022TC-EF005
45 / 47
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082022TC-EF001
46 / 47
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08082022TC-EF006
47 / 47
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington | A 'ten times more comfortable' Jamin Davis prepares for second season

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Terry McLaurin feels the fan love at FedExField

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, August 8, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Fan presence at The Park gives players excitement for season ahead

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Referees at camp on recovery day offers 'good opportunity' to learn

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, August 5, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Cole Turner focused on leveling up his blocking in transition from college to pro level

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, August 4, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | First day of pads delivers a dose of intensity, fun to training camp

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday August 3, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Complacency is the enemy for Commanders secondary

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday August 2, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Reflecting on Ryan Kerrigan's legacy

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, August 1, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Coaches, medical staff taking steady approach with Curtis Samuel

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Saturday, July 30, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Emphasis on trust, responsibility in beginning of camp

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, July 29, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Commanders adjust to guardian caps at first practice of training camp

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, July 28, 2022.

Advertising