Wake Up Washington | Sam Howell determined to 'take advantage' of every opportunity given

Aug 15, 2022 at 09:30 AM
Hannah Lichtenstein

Though he was in a new environment stepping into his very first NFL action on Saturday, Sam Howell did not try to contort himself for the big moment. Rather, the quarterback relied on the skills that have helped him rise before.

"I thought Sam did a nice job. He played like he did in college," coach Ron Rivera said after the preseason loss. "This is a guy that is very smart, got a good arm, very athletic, runs well with the ball. He is a guy that has a bright future."

Tar Heel fans would have had a handful of déjà vu moments watching Howell in the third and fourth quarter. He found opportunities to slice through the Panthers defense much in the same way he did against ACC opponents in college. His 17-yard run in the final quarter was a perfect example. With the Commanders down by 14 deep in Carolina Panthers territory, Howell surveyed the coverage quickly and opted to improvise, finding a lane that cleared him for a 17-yard run into the end zone.

"I didn't really see anything open, but I saw a little hole, so I just tried to tuck it, run it, and make a play," Howell said of the moment. "I ran the ball a lot in college so it's something I'm kind of used to."

What Howell admitted that he wasn't used to the tempo of the game.

"The speed of the game," Howell answered when asked what surprised him most about his debut. "You can see it in practice, but you can't really see it until you get to the games."

Filing away both the wins and opportunities for growth that emerged from his Saturday performance, Howell is eager keep working to show this franchise and these fans what it means to him to the wear the burgundy and gold.

"Every opportunity I get I'm going to try to take advantage of it and do my best for this organization," Howell said. "That's what they drafted me here to do, and I'm going to try and continue to get better. I'm gonna give this organization all I got."

Here's a morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, August 14, 2022. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Commanders.

The reports and deals expressed in this article have not been confirmed by Washington, nor do they reflect any insider information from anyone in the front office.

The Washington Commanders open the 2022 preseason with a home matchup against the Carolina Panthers at FedExField.

