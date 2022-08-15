Wake Up Washington | Sam Howell determined to 'take advantage' of every opportunity given

Though he was in a new environment stepping into his very first NFL action on Saturday, Sam Howell did not try to contort himself for the big moment. Rather, the quarterback relied on the skills that have helped him rise before.

"I thought Sam did a nice job. He played like he did in college," coach Ron Rivera said after the preseason loss. "This is a guy that is very smart, got a good arm, very athletic, runs well with the ball. He is a guy that has a bright future."

Tar Heel fans would have had a handful of déjà vu moments watching Howell in the third and fourth quarter. He found opportunities to slice through the Panthers defense much in the same way he did against ACC opponents in college. His 17-yard run in the final quarter was a perfect example. With the Commanders down by 14 deep in Carolina Panthers territory, Howell surveyed the coverage quickly and opted to improvise, finding a lane that cleared him for a 17-yard run into the end zone.

"I didn't really see anything open, but I saw a little hole, so I just tried to tuck it, run it, and make a play," Howell said of the moment. "I ran the ball a lot in college so it's something I'm kind of used to."

What Howell admitted that he wasn't used to the tempo of the game.

"The speed of the game," Howell answered when asked what surprised him most about his debut. "You can see it in practice, but you can't really see it until you get to the games."

Filing away both the wins and opportunities for growth that emerged from his Saturday performance, Howell is eager keep working to show this franchise and these fans what it means to him to the wear the burgundy and gold.