News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Wake Up Washington | St-Juste has grown into key part of Commanders' defense

Aug 11, 2023 at 09:51 AM
roster placeholder
Kyra Benzing-Plourde
WUW081123

Benjamin St-Juste enters his third season with the Washington Commanders confident, focused, and ready to execute with a deeper knowledge of what it takes to thrive in the Commanders' defense.

"I've realized when I came into this league that being the fastest, the strongest, doesn't bring you so far," St-Juste said. "The mental aspect of the game is going to keep you in the league for five, 10-plus years."

St-Juste, a 2021 third-round pick, had collected plenty of first-hand experience in understanding the different positional needs of the secondary. After working as a perimeter corner during his rookie season, which was shortened because of injuries, he was moved inside to work in the slot in 2022 before being moved back to the outside after William Jackson III was injured and ultimately traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

St-Juste matched up well against opposing teams' No. 1 receivers, and the move seemed to help stabilize the Commanders' defense. A sprained ankle, however, left him hobbled in the final third of the season and only appeared in one of the team's final six games.

Now that the team has Emmanuel Forbes as the starting perimeter corner opposite Kendall Fuller, St-Juste has moved back to covering the slot, and St-Juste has spent the offseason fine-tuning the mental aspects of the position to put the secondary in the best position to win games.. Watching his film, teammates, and building up his confidence have all been part of the bigger picture of improving St-Juste's presence on the field.

"I don't have to strain as much like I did my first two years trying to make up some ground because I didn't know where to be or like what the concept is going to be," St-Juste said. "Now that I know and I've been playing two positions, I kind of know where I need to be so I don't have to run and try to make up for some plays because I'm late. I'm usually like two, three steps ahead of what the offense is doing so I can just chill in that spot, wait for the ball and make a pick."

Corners are known for their speed and ability to track offense steps ahead, St-Juste brings that and more. Building up his game mentally and physically has transitioned how he sees the field and can be a part of Washington's defense.

"A lot of confidence," head coach Ron Rivera said of St-Juste. "He's now into the system three seasons and you see him play with confidence. You see how sure he is of his technique; how much stronger he is. He's a good physical corner for us with good length and so that's kind of cool. I think it'll be very helpful."

The benefit of St-Juste's versatility on the field is that coaches can tailor plays that specifically highlight his strength and speed.

"I think as a coordinator as a play caller it gives [Defensive Coordinator] Jack [Del Rio] confidence knowing that we can design something that will highlight and feature his ability," Rivera said. "We can design or highlight something that obviously will play to his strengths and allow us to do some things differently and that's one of the things that's been really good.

St-Juste's ability to transition from nickel to corner and back again has been "seamless," Rivera said.

"That's something that we're really pleased with. This game is a game of matchups and we [if] get in certain situations, would we be able to match him up in the slot? Well, depending on who it is, absolutely."

A pivotal part of this transition for St-Juste is making a clean transition after his rookie year and coming to terms with the differences between playing at a college level and being in the professional ranks.

"Understanding where you need to be, understanding where other players are around you, how they're going to play, where they're going to be when the balls thrown, you can utilize that," St-Juste said. "All the smartest players that you see in the NFL that've been playing for 10-plus years on the defense, they're generals out there. They understand everything. They can play multiple positions. So that's what I've been studying -- a whole bunch of film studying in the off-season."

The work St-Juste put in this offseason has been noticed and highly praised by the coaching staff. Assuming that can translate to game days, the trio of him, Fuller and Forbes could likely be the strength of the Commanders' secondary.

PHOTOS | First business trip

Take a look at the Washington Commanders traveling to Cleveland for their preseason opener against the Browns.

08102023 CLE Arrivals EF0003
1 / 64
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08102023 CLE Arrivals EF0092
2 / 64
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08102023 CLE Arrivals EF0098
3 / 64
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08102023 CLE Arrivals EF0097
4 / 64
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08102023 CLE Arrivals EF0094
5 / 64
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08102023 CLE Arrivals EF0095
6 / 64
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08102023 CLE Arrivals EF0087
7 / 64
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08102023 CLE Arrivals EF0077
8 / 64
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08102023 CLE Arrivals EF0093
9 / 64
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08102023 CLE Arrivals EF0088
10 / 64
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08102023 CLE Arrivals EF0089
11 / 64
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08102023 CLE Arrivals EF0080
12 / 64
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08102023 CLE Arrivals EF0083
13 / 64
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08102023 CLE Arrivals EF0081
14 / 64
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08102023 CLE Arrivals EF0084
15 / 64
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08102023 CLE Arrivals EF0073
16 / 64
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08102023 CLE Arrivals EF0076
17 / 64
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08102023 CLE Arrivals EF0075
18 / 64
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08102023 CLE Arrivals EF0065
19 / 64
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08102023 CLE Arrivals EF0071
20 / 64
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08102023 CLE Arrivals EF0069
21 / 64
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08102023 CLE Arrivals EF0070
22 / 64
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08102023 CLE Arrivals EF0074
23 / 64
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08102023 CLE Arrivals EF0072
24 / 64
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08102023 CLE Arrivals EF0048
25 / 64
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08102023 CLE Arrivals EF0061
26 / 64
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08102023 CLE Arrivals EF0066
27 / 64
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08102023 CLE Arrivals EF0057
28 / 64
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08102023 CLE Arrivals EF0055
29 / 64
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08102023 CLE Arrivals EF0067
30 / 64
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08102023 CLE Arrivals EF0058
31 / 64
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08102023 CLE Arrivals EF0064
32 / 64
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08102023 CLE Arrivals EF0063
33 / 64
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08102023 CLE Arrivals EF0053
34 / 64
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08102023 CLE Arrivals EF0062
35 / 64
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08102023 CLE Arrivals EF0056
36 / 64
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08102023 CLE Arrivals EF0054
37 / 64
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08102023 CLE Arrivals EF0042
38 / 64
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08102023 CLE Arrivals EF0045
39 / 64
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08102023 CLE Arrivals EF0046
40 / 64
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08102023 CLE Arrivals EF0044
41 / 64
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08102023 CLE Arrivals EF0050
42 / 64
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08102023 CLE Arrivals EF0032
43 / 64
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08102023 CLE Arrivals EF0037
44 / 64
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08102023 CLE Arrivals EF0035
45 / 64
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08102023 CLE Arrivals EF0033
46 / 64
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08102023 CLE Arrivals EF0038
47 / 64
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08102023 CLE Arrivals EF0040
48 / 64
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08102023 CLE Arrivals EF0039
49 / 64
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08102023 CLE Arrivals EF0024
50 / 64
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08102023 CLE Arrivals EF0031
51 / 64
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08102023 CLE Arrivals EF0029
52 / 64
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08102023 CLE Arrivals EF0030
53 / 64
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08102023 CLE Arrivals EF0018
54 / 64
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08102023 CLE Arrivals EF0028
55 / 64
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08102023 CLE Arrivals EF0020
56 / 64
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08102023 CLE Arrivals EF0022
57 / 64
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08102023 CLE Arrivals EF0016
58 / 64
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08102023 CLE Arrivals EF0019
59 / 64
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08102023 CLE Arrivals EF0017
60 / 64
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08102023 CLE Arrivals EF0010
61 / 64
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08102023 CLE Arrivals EF0014
62 / 64
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08102023 CLE Arrivals EF0004
63 / 64
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
08102023 CLE Arrivals EF0012
64 / 64
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023.

It's time to start preparing for next season! Click HERE to purchase season tickets for the 2023 campaign.

Check Out What's On Commanders.com:

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington | UDFA Mason Brooks has caught coaches' attention

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023.
news

Wake Up Washington | Gearing up for Cleveland

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.
news

Wake Up Washington | Byron Pringle ready to make his mark on Washington's offense

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, July 31, 2023.
news

Wake Up Washington | Commanders fans show up in droves for training camp

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, July 28, 2023.
news

Wake Up Washington | Training Camp Week has begun

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, July 24, 2023.
news

Wake Up Washington | A new era

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, July 21, 2023.
news

Wake Up Washington | 'He's capable of anything'

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.
news

Wake Up Washington | Bieniemy says Dotson has 'so much potential'

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, July 17, 2023.
news

Wake Up Washington | 'It's just amazing how his ball skills translate'

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, July 14, 2023.
news

Wake Up Washington | Quan Martin's versatility, Ricky Stromberg's intelligence and more

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, July 12, 2023.
news

Wake Up Washington | 'I'm always going to be the aggressor and try to be more physical'

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, July 10, 2023.
Advertising