Wake Up Washington | With the 11th overall pick, the Washington Commanders select...

Apr 28, 2022 at 07:26 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, April 28, 2022. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

The reports and deals expressed in this article have not been confirmed by Washington, nor do they reflect any insider information from anyone in the front office.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey believes that drafting Kyle Hamilton would be a "first-round feat" for the Commanders.

-- The Athletic's David Aldridge believes the Commanders should get more offensive in the first round of the NFL Draft.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes that the Commanders are focused on protecting and providing Carson Wentz with weapons.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala also reports on the Commanders exercising their fifth-year option on Montez Sweat.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier and Nicki Jhabvala give a draft guide to the Commanders' six picks.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Mike Deprisco writes about who the Commanders could target in Day 2.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes about Martin Mayhew's comments on potential trades in the draft.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey also writes about how the Commanders used their 2022 fifth-round pick last year.

-- ESPN's John Keim makes his selection for the Commanders as part of ESPN's mock draft.

-- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes about the secondary being an option for the Commanders with the 11th overall pick.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about the Commanders expecting movement in the middle rounds of the draft.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras writes about Martin Mayhew expecting movement with the Commanders' draft picks.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux looks at the possibility of the Commanders drafting another Ohio State wide receiver.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey provides an update on the status of Curtis Samuel and Chase Young.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Bijan Todd compares cornerbacks Sauce Gardner and Derek Stingley Jr.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig looks at all the Commanders news before the start of the 2022 NFL Draft.

PHOTOS | USO Package Delivery

On Tuesday, April 26th, Washington Commanders co-owner and co-CEO Tanya Snyder, Head Coach Ron Rivera and his wife Stephanie Rivera and Commanders players Jonathan Allen and Jamin Davis teamed up with USO to hand deliver care packages to troops at BWI airport just before they board the plane for deployment. The USO2GO Packs handed out today were packaged during the Commander's packaging event held on March 10th at FedExField, when the team and USO together packed 4,0000 Care Packages comprising more than 24,000 items for troops. (Photos by Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders)

