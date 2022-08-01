News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Wake Up Washington | Reflecting on Ryan Kerrigan's legacy

Aug 01, 2022 at 08:57 AM
Hannah Lichtenstein

Copywriter

WUW080122

Ryan Kerrigan felt strongly about ending his professional career in the place where it all started.

"This is where my heart is," Kerrigan said.

On Friday, July 30, Washington's all-time official leader in sacks announced he would sign a one-day contract with the team who drafted him over a decade ago and officially retire as a member of the Burgundy & Gold. The 33-year-old, who walked into the facility to sign the papers with his wife and three daughters, was greeted with raucous applause.

"They went above and beyond to make it a special day for me, and we'll remember that day for the rest of our lives," Kerrigan said.

The moment, full of appreciation and admiration from teammates and coaches alike, offered a window into what this man meant to the franchise. With his professionalism, talent and consistency, Kerrigan set an example and had an infectious presence that perpetuated good habits on the team.

"He is the epitome of an NFL player in so many different ways. He was an incredible teammate. One of the most hardworking guys I've ever seen," Commanders center Chase Roullier said.

In addition to having an influence on those who he suited up alongside, Kerrigan was beloved by so many in the DMV area.

"I think the biggest thing that's obvious is what he meant to the franchise, what he meant to the fans and the community more so than anything else," Head Coach Ron Rivera said.

The day following his one-day contract signing, Kerrigan hung out with guys on the defensive sideline during practice. After taking pictures with fans and talking to the media, he drove off into his next chapter, satisfied and spent.

"I just want them [people] to know that I gave them everything I had, like literally everything I had. Emotionally, physically, they got all of me…Football was my life," Kerrigan said.

Here's a morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, August 1, 2022. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Commanders.

The reports and deals expressed in this article have not been confirmed by Washington, nor do they reflect any insider information from anyone in the front office.

Check Out What's On Commanders.com:

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington | Coaches, medical staff taking steady approach with Curtis Samuel

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Saturday, July 30, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Emphasis on trust, responsibility in beginning of camp

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, July 29, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Commanders adjust to guardian caps at first practice of training camp

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, July 28, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Ron Rivera prepares to evaluate Commanders' potential in training camp

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Position battles to watch in training camp

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Ron Rivera remains confident as training camp looms

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, July 25, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | All the training camp topics

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, July 22, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Is Jamin Davis set for a second-year jump?

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, July 21, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | 6 things to know about the Commanders' cornerbacks

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Inside the connection between Carson Wentz and Jahan Dotson

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Diving into Curtis Samuel's impact in 2022

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, July 18, 2022.

Advertising