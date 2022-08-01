Wake Up Washington | Reflecting on Ryan Kerrigan's legacy

Ryan Kerrigan felt strongly about ending his professional career in the place where it all started.
"This is where my heart is," Kerrigan said.
On Friday, July 30, Washington's all-time official leader in sacks announced he would sign a one-day contract with the team who drafted him over a decade ago and officially retire as a member of the Burgundy & Gold. The 33-year-old, who walked into the facility to sign the papers with his wife and three daughters, was greeted with raucous applause.
"They went above and beyond to make it a special day for me, and we'll remember that day for the rest of our lives," Kerrigan said.
The moment, full of appreciation and admiration from teammates and coaches alike, offered a window into what this man meant to the franchise. With his professionalism, talent and consistency, Kerrigan set an example and had an infectious presence that perpetuated good habits on the team.
"He is the epitome of an NFL player in so many different ways. He was an incredible teammate. One of the most hardworking guys I've ever seen," Commanders center Chase Roullier said.
In addition to having an influence on those who he suited up alongside, Kerrigan was beloved by so many in the DMV area.
"I think the biggest thing that's obvious is what he meant to the franchise, what he meant to the fans and the community more so than anything else," Head Coach Ron Rivera said.
The day following his one-day contract signing, Kerrigan hung out with guys on the defensive sideline during practice. After taking pictures with fans and talking to the media, he drove off into his next chapter, satisfied and spent.
"I just want them [people] to know that I gave them everything I had, like literally everything I had. Emotionally, physically, they got all of me…Football was my life," Kerrigan said.
