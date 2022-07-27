News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Wake Up Washington | Ron Rivera prepares to evaluate Commanders' potential in training camp

Jul 27, 2022 at 09:00 AM
Hannah Lichtenstein

Head Coach Ron Rivera stepped to the podium to open up his third training camp in Ashburn, Virginia, on Tuesday, July 26. This one, he admitted, has come with a different feel.

"I'm very excited. I'm a lot more excited than I have been in the past," Rivera said. "There's some normal to this."

COVID restrictions and protocols won't have the same kind of starring role this season as they did in Rivera's previous two as Washington's head coach. And while that factor alone is cause for positivity, it's hardly the only source of the electricity in the air around Coach Gibbs Drive.

"I do like where we are, and I like our potential," Rivera said.

From the mouth-watering potential of the Terry McLaurin and Carson Wentz connection to the returning forces of Jon Allen and Daron Payne on defense, there's lot to be excited for about the Burgundy & Gold as training camp gets underway. Add in the fact that the Commanders have perhaps the weakest strength of schedule in the league, and it's easy to see why the team has been pinned as play-off contender.

While he's encouraged by what this group of guys can do, Rivera isn't getting swept up in the hype and pressure around this being a "playoff or bust year." Rather, he's taking a game-by-game approach.

"We expect to win. We'll leave it at that," Rivera said.

Here's a morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday July 27, 2022. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

The reports and deals expressed in this article have not been confirmed by Washington, nor do they reflect any insider information from anyone in the front office.

