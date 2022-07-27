Wake Up Washington | Ron Rivera prepares to evaluate Commanders' potential in training camp

Head Coach Ron Rivera stepped to the podium to open up his third training camp in Ashburn, Virginia, on Tuesday, July 26. This one, he admitted, has come with a different feel.
"I'm very excited. I'm a lot more excited than I have been in the past," Rivera said. "There's some normal to this."
COVID restrictions and protocols won't have the same kind of starring role this season as they did in Rivera's previous two as Washington's head coach. And while that factor alone is cause for positivity, it's hardly the only source of the electricity in the air around Coach Gibbs Drive.
"I do like where we are, and I like our potential," Rivera said.
From the mouth-watering potential of the Terry McLaurin and Carson Wentz connection to the returning forces of Jon Allen and Daron Payne on defense, there's lot to be excited for about the Burgundy & Gold as training camp gets underway. Add in the fact that the Commanders have perhaps the weakest strength of schedule in the league, and it's easy to see why the team has been pinned as play-off contender.
While he's encouraged by what this group of guys can do, Rivera isn't getting swept up in the hype and pressure around this being a "playoff or bust year." Rather, he's taking a game-by-game approach.
"We expect to win. We'll leave it at that," Rivera said.
