News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Wake Up Washington | Command the draft

Apr 07, 2022 at 09:50 AM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

WUW040722

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, April 7, 2022. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

The reports and deals expressed in this article have not been confirmed by Washington, nor do they reflect any insider information from anyone in the front office.

-- USA Today's Bryan Manning writes about reported visits to the Commanders' facility.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Bijan Todd looks at what it would be like if the Commanders traded down from the 11th overall pick.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about potential additions to the Commanders' receiving corps.

-- ProFootballTalk's Myles Simmons writes about the latest news surrounding the Commanders and their in-person visits.

-- ESPN looks at how offseason moves have changed the NFC East.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey writes about a discussion on Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave.

-- Sports Illustrated's David Harrison writes about how the Commanders' moves have impacted the draft.

-- Sports Illustrated's Bri Amaranthus gives her take on the Commanders' draft decisions.

-- ESPN's John Keim writes about Ron Rivera believing that Washington should be ascending with Carson Wentz as the quarterback.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig opens his notebook on all the Commanders news from March. (Subscription)

-- ProFootballTalk's David Michael Smith writes about Ron Rivera's comments on Chase Young.

-- The Athletic's Sheil Kapadia writes about the best free agents available. (Subscription)

-- Sports Illustrated's Mike Fisher writes about the potential additions to the Commanders' receiving corps.

-- Sports Illustrated's Greg Patuto looks at whether Cole Holcomb is an option at middle linebacker for the Commanders.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about how Carson Wentz changes the Commanders' draft plans.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras reports on what Ron Rivera said about Chase Young.

Check Out What's On Commanders.com:

-- Round-by-round breakdown | 5 players who could be available in the 1st round

-- Chris Olave: Terry McLaurin 'like a big brother to me' at Ohio State

-- Commanders 2022 Mock Draft Madness 9.0

-- Brian Moorman reflects on infamous Sean Taylor hit

-- Rivera lays out next steps of Commanders' offseason

-- Commanders 'very excited' about Cole Holcomb's future

-- Key topics from Rivera, Mayhew press conferences at league meetings

-- Mock Draft Monday | Here's who Daniel Jeremiah has Washington taking in the first round

-- Efe Obada excited to dive back into Ron Rivera's culture

-- Media Roundup | Top quotes from Washington's week of signings

-- Commanders re-sign T Cornelius Lucas

-- J.D. McKissic has 'unfinished business' in Washington

-- Commanders 2022 NFL Draft picks have been finalized

-- Commanders re-sign CB Danny Johnson

-- Commanders sign DE Efe Obada

-- Wentz has the right attitude about playing his former teams

-- Why Wentz? A look into Rivera's decision to trade for the veteran quarterback

Related Links

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington | A new look on the NFC East

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, April 6, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Rivera confident in Commanders' direction

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, April 4, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Countdown to the draft

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, April 1, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Who's available in the second wave of free agency?

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, March 31, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Some league meeting takeaways

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Mayhew explains why the Commander chose Carson Wentz

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | All the pro day hype

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, March 28, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | McKissic says 'Washington is home'

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, March 25, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Andrew Norwell 'fired up' to join Commanders

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, March 24, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Some mock draft surprises

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Re-assessing roster needs

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, March 21, 2022.

Advertising