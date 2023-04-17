Wake Up Washington | Commanders begin offseason workout program

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, April 17, 2023.
After four months of rest and recovery, the Washington Commanders are ready to get back to work.
Players began reporting to the Commanders' training facility in Ashburn, Virginia, for the voluntary offseason workout program, beginning the five-month path to the start of the regular season. Here are the dates you should keep in mind from now until June:
- First Day: April 17
- OTAs: May 23-25, May 30-June 1, June 13
- Mandatory Minicamp: June 6-8
- Rookie minicamp: TBD, although it may be conducted on either the first or second weekend following the draft, per NFL Communications.
Here is an explanation for the three phases of the nine-week offseason workout program:
- Phase One: consists of the first two weeks of the program with activities limited to meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehabilitation only.
- Phase Two: consists of the next three weeks of the program. On-field workouts may include individual or group instruction and drills, as well as "perfect play drills," and drills and plays with offensive players lining up across from offensive players and defensive players lining up across from defensive players, conducted at a walk-through pace. No live contact or team offense vs. team defense drills are permitted.
- Phase Three: consists of the next four weeks of the program. Teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, or "OTAs". No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted.
