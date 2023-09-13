Wake Up Washington | Moving on to Denver

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023.
It's time to start preparing for next season! Click HERE to purchase season tickets for the 2023 campaign.
Check Out What's On Commanders.com:
- Washington's defense had one of NFL's best performances in Week 1
- Week 1’s ‘Welcome Home’ theme resonates with fans of all backgrounds
- Commanders aspire for improvement after mistakes in Week 1 win
- Game Balls | Three standouts from Washington's win over Arizona
- Commanders-Cardinals Stats & Snaps
- Instant Analysis | Defense lifts Commanders to 20-16 win over Cardinals
- Five takeaways from Washington's Week 1 win over the Cardinals
- Media roundup | Top highlights from Washington's Week 1 press conferences
- Game Balls | Three standouts from Washington's win over Arizona
- Practice notes | Commanders defense preparing to see either Dobbs or Tune for Week 1
- Khaleke Hudson playing with more confidence heading into Year 4
- Practice Notes | Monitoring the status of Terry McLaurin, Chase Young ahead of the 2023 season opener
- Commanders-Cardinals Week 1 injury report
- Commanders vs. Cardinals preview | Kicking off a new era
- Commanders sign WR Jamison Crowder, S Keidron Smith to practice squad
- Commanders announce captains for 2023 season
- Notes & Quotes from Ron Rivera's Tuesday press conference
- Commanders release unofficial depth chart for Week 1 vs. Cardinals
- Sam Howell's Axiom helmet puts him a step ahead in vision, comfort and protection