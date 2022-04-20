News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Wake Up Washington | Scheme fits and more

Apr 20, 2022 at 10:31 AM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

-- ESPN's John Keim writes about why he thinks Kyle Hamilton makes sense for the Commanders.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes about what he thinks Chris Olave could add the to the Commanders' receiving corps.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey also provides an evaluation of LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala reports on the Commanders hiring Al Bellamy as their head athletic trainer.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras writes about which prospects are reportedly visiting the Commanders.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes about the Commanders hiring Al Bellamy as their new head athletic trainer.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig opens up his mail bag for to answer questions about the Commanders' draft needs. (Subscription)

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about Ohio State paying tribute to Dwayne Haskins.

-- ProFootball Talk's Josh Alper writes about who the Commanders are reportedly hosting for a visit.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey writes about how he thinks Drake London could fit into the Commanders' offense.

-- The Athletic's Diante Lee has the Commanders picking a receiver in the latest mock draft. (Subscription)

-- ProFootballTalk's Josh Alper writes about Antonio Gibson's comments on Pro Football Network.

-- ProFootballTalk's Josh Alper writes about the latest on which college prospects are reportedly visiting the Commanders.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about Antonio Gibson's excitement to be reunited with J.D. McKissic.

-- USA Today's Bryan Manning writes about Evan Silva's latest mock draft.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig sits down with Dane Brugler to discuss the Commanders' draft needs.

-- The Athletic's Larry Holder reviews the latest draft simulations.

-- USA Today's Bryan Manning reports on the Commanders announcing Katie Feeney as their social media correspondent.

Check Out What's On Commanders.com:

-- Washington Commanders announce creation of the Doug Williams Diversity Coaching Fellowship

-- Rivera: Top 30 visits allow for Commanders to 'dive into' prospects' personalities

-- Commanders 2022 Mock Draft Madness 11.0

-- Commanders announce Al Bellamy as Head Athletic Trainer

-- Logan Paulsen tags Commanders to bolster receiving corps in mock draft

-- Mock Draft Monday | Here's who Evan Silva thinks the Commanders should take in the first round

-- Commanders begin offseason workout program

-- Round-by-round breakdown | 5 players who could be available in the 6th round

-- Family bonds give JoJo a memorable rookie season on Commanders Entertainment Team

-- DMV Spotlight | Nick Cross' versatility, football I.Q. provides path for NFL success

-- 2022 NFL Draft attendees announced

-- Round-by-round breakdown | 5 players who could be available in the 4th round

-- Washington Commanders announce official partnership with Socios.com as part of multi-platform marketing partnership announcement

-- Washington Commanders announce social media star Katie Feeney to serve as first ever 'Commanders social media correspondent'

-- 'It's kind of neat to see': Rivera discusses emotions of telling players they're getting drafted

-- Commanders 2022 Mock Draft Madness 10.0

-- Washington Commanders Announce Three-Year Audio Partnership with iHeartMedia D.C.

-- Commanders re-sign K Joey Slye

-- Washington Commanders Announce Three-Year Audio Partnership with iHeartMedia D.C.

-- Mock Draft Monday | Here's who Sporting News thinks the Commanders should take in the first round

-- Former Washington QB Dwayne Haskins Jr. tragically passes away at 24

Related Links

PHOTOS | Commanders begin offseason workout program

The Washington Commanders' players have begun reporting to the team facility for Phase 1 of the voluntary offseason workout program. Check out the top photos from the first day of work. (Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders)

