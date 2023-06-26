News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Wake Up Washington | Terry McLaurin passes on knowledge to young DMV athletes

Jun 26, 2023 at 08:40 AM
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, June 26, 2023.

PHOTOS | Terry McLaurin hosts youth football camp

Washington Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin spent time with dozens of young DMV athletes as they honed their craft at his youth football camp last weekend. Check out the best photos from the event.

PHOTOS | Commanders celebrate Capital Pride

On June 10th and 11th, employees from across the organization repped the Burgundy & Gold at D.C.'s Pride Parade and Festival.

