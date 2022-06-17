Wake Up Washington | Carson Wentz has settled into Commanders' offense

Carson Wentz has been the Washington Commanders' starting quarterback for three months, and now that the offseason workout program has concluded, we have a month-long sample size of what the offense will look like.
Wentz has received nothing but positive reviews from his coaches and teammates during OTAs and mandatory minicamp. There's a lot to like about the veteran quarterback, from his arm strength to his veteran leadership.
However, coach Ron Rivera has one clear takeaway about his new quarterback.
"I think probably the biggest thing in terms of watching Carson is how he got acclimated to us," Rivera said. "How he how he got more and more comfortable being around our guys, getting to know some of our guys developing some rapport with some of our receivers."
Ingratiating himself with his teammates has been one of Wentz's primary goals since he was traded to Washington in March. In fact, he mentioned in his introductory press conference that he wanted to get on the field with his receivers "right away."
It's clear that chemistry is off to a strong start, as he has worked well with Jahan Dotson and Dyami Brown in drills.
"Catching passes from Carson was…a dream come true, and I'm looking forward to it each and every day," Dotson said. "When he says he wants you to be somewhere at an exact time, he means that, and I try to do that every single day, just learning more about him."
Wentz is entering his seventh season, but this summer is the first time he's been exposed to the Commanders' offensive system. Wentz admitted that can always be a challenge, but his teammates like J.D. McKissic have been surprised at how quickly he's picked up the playbook.
Wentz's retention has also impressed Rivera.
"There's sometimes you really see the confidence in the things that he does very well and, and you can see that confidence spreading to everybody else around him."
Rivera believes the Commanders can take another step in his third season running the team. Much of that hinges on Wentz and how he performs. There are six weeks until Washington gets back on the field for training camp and even longer until the season opener against the Jaguars.
At the same time, though, all reports indicate that things are off to a strong start.
