Wake Up Washington | Rivera wants to see Sam Howell take advantage of extra snaps in preseason finale

The Washington Commanders are wrapping up the preseason with a road trip to Baltimore to take on the Raven this Saturday, and it is a big opportunity for rookie quarterback Sam Howell.
Howell, Washington's fifth-round pick, played in 61 combined snaps against the Carolina Panthers and Kansas City Chiefs. All of them came in the second half, but with Carson Wentz likely not playing at all and Taylor Heinicke getting just a few series, Howell should get a much larger chunk of playing time in the preseason finale.
Coach Ron Rivera is hoping to see Howell take advantage of that.
"I'd like to see him continue with his preparation, the way he's paid attention, and the way he's getting into things,"
Howell's development is a project that will take time to complete, but he has shown some talent in his time under center. He completed 56% of his passes for 267 yards in the previous preseason games, and he nearly brought his team back from double-digit deficits in both contests.
Against the Ravens, the Commanders will have more of a game plan to give their younger players a taste of what a normal week is like during the regular season. They have two games worth of film that they can watch to formulate a scheme that will put themselves in the best position to upend a Ravens team that has won 22 straight preseason games.
Howell has done a good job of absorbing information so far, but he will have the chance to show how much he has learned this weekend.
"It is probably part of his habits anyway," Rivera said. "But this will be a good chance for him to kind of show us that he knows how to do it."
Will Wentz as the starter and Heinicke firmly situated as the backup, Howell is set up to use this season as a time to grow and develop, barring drastic injuries. Saturday may be the last time we see Howell in a game scenario for a while, so the hope is that he will make the most of his snaps and lay a good foundation for the next steps in his career.
