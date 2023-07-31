Wake Up Washington | Byron Pringle ready to make his mark on Washington's offense

His enthusiasm comes after an offseason where he focused on training, ensuring he would be ready to return to the NFL. Pringle also says he spent quality time with his family, which was important for the Tampa, Florida, native.

Being part of the Commanders' offense offers a unique opportunity for him to work with starting quarterback Sam Howell, who is beginning his second season in the NFL and has an opportunity to the starter for Week 1. Pringle's veteran experience, on top of his previous exposure to Bieniemy's offense, can be an asset to Howell as they both work to improve the unit's production.

Pringle has shown why the Commanders were interested in bringing him in prior to the start of camp, as he showed his quick feet to every draw. His combined speed and vision of the field are, without a doubt, an asset that can deploy for using his quarterback.

Pringle has only worked with Howell for a few days, but he's liked what he has seen from the signal-caller so far and is eager to keep building their relationship.

"We're gonna keep watching film and working together," Pringle said.

With all his strategy and ambition, he's ready to make his year in Washington count and lean into a team under new ownership.

Pringle was ready even under extreme 95-degree temperatures on Day 4 camp with thousands of fans. He's determined to add to what is already a talented group of receivers, and his attitude is what the Commanders need for their 2023 season as they re-aim their focus and take on a new era of the franchise.