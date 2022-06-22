Wake Up Washington | Jahan Dotson part of the competition at punt return

Last Friday, June 17th, the 2022 Washington Commanders rookie class teamed up with Capital Area Food Bank to package 585 boxes which feeds a family of four for three to four days. This event is part of the Commanders Rookie Community Club initiative, which aims to introduce rookies to the DMV community as well as community partners that the team works closely with on a year-round basis. Capital Area Food Bank leads the team's regional efforts to provide equitable access to food for those struggling with hunger and food insecurity. The Commanders are proud to have a long-standing partnership with regional hunger relief organization Capital Area Food Bank through a variety of Foundation events throughout the year including the annual Harvest Feast event and various food packing events. (Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders)