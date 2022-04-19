News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Wake Up Washington | Al Bellamy brings decades of experience to Commanders

Apr 19, 2022 at 08:37 AM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

WUW041922

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, April 1, 2022. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.

The reports and deals expressed in this article have not been confirmed by Washington, nor do they reflect any insider information from anyone in the front office.

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala reports on the Commanders hiring Al Bellamy as their head athletic trainer.

-- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras writes about which prospects are reportedly visiting the Commanders.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes about the Commanders hiring Al Bellamy as their new head athletic trainer.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig opens up his mail bag for to answer questions about the Commanders' draft needs. (Subscription)

-- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about Ohio State paying tribute to Dwayne Haskins.

-- ProFootball Talk's Josh Alper writes about who the Commanders are reportedly hosting for a visit.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Pete Hailey writes about how he thinks Drake London could fit into the Commanders' offense.

-- The Athletic's Diante Lee has the Commanders picking a receiver in the latest mock draft. (Subscription)

-- ProFootballTalk's Josh Alper writes about Antonio Gibson's comments on Pro Football Network.

-- ProFootballTalk's Josh Alper writes about the latest on which college prospects are reportedly visiting the Commanders.

-- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about Antonio Gibson's excitement to be reunited with J.D. McKissic.

-- USA Today's Bryan Manning writes about Evan Silva's latest mock draft.

-- The Athletic's Ben Standig sits down with Dane Brugler to discuss the Commanders' draft needs.

-- The Athletic's Larry Holder reviews the latest draft simulations.

-- USA Today's Bryan Manning reports on the Commanders announcing Katie Feeney as their social media correspondent.

Check Out What's On Commanders.com:

-- Commanders announce Al Bellamy as Head Athletic Trainer

-- Logan Paulsen tags Commanders to bolster receiving corps in mock draft

-- Mock Draft Monday | Here's who Evan Silva thinks the Commanders should take in the first round

-- Commanders begin offseason workout program

-- Round-by-round breakdown | 5 players who could be available in the 6th round

-- Family bonds give JoJo a memorable rookie season on Commanders Entertainment Team

-- DMV Spotlight | Nick Cross' versatility, football I.Q. provides path for NFL success

-- 2022 NFL Draft attendees announced

-- Round-by-round breakdown | 5 players who could be available in the 4th round

-- Washington Commanders announce official partnership with Socios.com as part of multi-platform marketing partnership announcement

-- Washington Commanders announce social media star Katie Feeney to serve as first ever 'Commanders social media correspondent'

-- 'It's kind of neat to see': Rivera discusses emotions of telling players they're getting drafted

-- Commanders 2022 Mock Draft Madness 10.0

-- Washington Commanders Announce Three-Year Audio Partnership with iHeartMedia D.C.

-- Commanders re-sign K Joey Slye

-- Washington Commanders Announce Three-Year Audio Partnership with iHeartMedia D.C.

-- Mock Draft Monday | Here's who Sporting News thinks the Commanders should take in the first round

-- Former Washington QB Dwayne Haskins Jr. tragically passes away at 24

-- Dan and Tanya Snyder, Ron Rivera release statement on passing of Dwayne Haskins Jr.

-- Round-by-round breakdown | 5 players who could be available in the 2nd round

-- DMV Spotlight | Arnold Ebiketie's work ethic is propelling him to next stage of his career

Related Links

Related Content

news

Wake Up Washington | Bolstering the offensive arsenal

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, April 18, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Antonio Gibson anxious to get back to work

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, April 15, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Diving into Kiper's latest mock draft

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, April 14, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | 11 players Commanders could take with the 11th overall pick

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Draft experts projecting new weapons for Commanders' offense

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Draft analysts discuss potential fits for Commanders

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, April 11, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Peter Schrager projects Kyle Hamilton to Commanders

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, April 8, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Command the draft

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, April 7, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | A new look on the NFC East

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, April 6, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Rivera confident in Commanders' direction

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, April 4, 2022.

news

Wake Up Washington | Countdown to the draft

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, April 1, 2022.

Advertising