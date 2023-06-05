Wake Up Washington | Rodriguez 'doesn't take anything for granted'

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, June 5, 2023.
Check Out What's On Commanders.com:
- Bieniemy: Chris Rodriguez is 'in a good place' with his development
- Attitudes around mental health have shifted at Commanders Park
- Commanders sign S Terrell Burgess and Brandon Dillon, place Andrew Norwell on PUP list
- McLaurin: Sam Howell has 'a quiet confidence about him'
- OTA Notebook | Eric Bieniemy stresses urgency during two-minute drills
- OTA notebook | Sam Howell looks sharp in first reps as QB1
- Commanders partner with OrthoVirginia for fun, educational flag football clinic at the Park
- Bieniemy: Sam Howell has done 'a heck of a job' this offseason
- 'It means everything': Tavita Pritchard speaks about importance of Samoan heritage in life, football
- KJ Henry wants to 'be a sponge' as he adjusts to the NFL
- Commanders sign C Ricky Stromberg, T Braeden Daniels to rookie deals
- Commanders 2023 preseason schedule finalized
- Commanders host PepsiCo Rolling Remembrance ceremony to honor, raise funds for Children of Fallen Patriots
- Randy Jordan set to represent Commanders at 2023 NFL Coach Accelerator
- Ron Rivera selected as PFWA 2023 Horrigan Award winner
- Commanders set for joint practices with Ravens before preseason game
- Eric Bieniemy's coaching style is pushing players to 'get better each and every day'
- Commanders set date for preseason matchup with Bengals
- Chris Rodriguez knows his mother would be proud of him starting his NFL journey
- 'I'm so grateful for her': Daron Payne sends heartwarming message to his mother during acceptance speech
- Commanders sign XFL offensive tackle Jaryd Jones-Smith