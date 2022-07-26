Wake Up Washington | Position battles to watch in training camp

Here's a morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.
- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier gives five position battles to watch ahead of training camp.
- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras looks at his top position battles to watch.
- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes about Antonio Gibson wanting to be known exclusively as a running back.
- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes about why Terry McLaurin was so excited to be throwing with Carson Wentz.
- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey also writes about how Curtis Samuel feels about the 2021 season.
- The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala writes about Ron Rivera's confidence in the Commanders' growth ahead of training camp.
- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras takes a look at the Commanders' defensive line ahead of training camp.
- ESPN's John Keim writes about the quarterback position as the Commanders prepare for training camp.
- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about Carson Wentz's rating in Madden 23.
- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay gives his take on the Commanders' training camp.
- USA Today's Bryan Manning takes a look at the Commanders' wide receivers.
- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux and Peter Hailey give their takes on the odds for the Commanders' 2022 season.
- NBC Sports Washington's Bijan Todd writes about Booger McFarland's comparison for Chase Young.
- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras writes about the Commanders' offensive line ahead of training camp.
- The Washington Post's Caroline Pineda writes about Brian Robinson adding his skill set to the Commanders' backfield.
- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras takes a look at Jamin Davis' second season.
- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey and Ethan Cadeaux look at the betting odds for Carson Wentz's passing yards.
- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about Chase Young and Montez Sweat's reported Madden 23 ratings.
- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey and Ethan Cadeaux look at Washington's betting odds to make the playoffs.
Check Out What's On Commanders.com:
- Training camp preview | Running back
- Training camp preview | Safety
- Training camp preview | Offensive line
- Full list of Commanders Madden 23 ratings revealed
- Training camp preview | Defensive line
- Top safeties Washington will face in 2022
- Jon Allen rated as top 5 defensive tackle in Madden 23
- PFF's Mike Renner predicts breakout season for Sam Cosmi
- Training camp preview | Tight end
- Top 5 wide receivers Washington will face in 2022
- Terry McLaurin rated as top 10 WR in Madden 23
- Training camp preview | Linebackers
- Training camp preview | Quarterback
- Rivera: Commanders will use more two-linebacker sets in 2022
- Top 5 linebackers Washington will face in 2022
- McLaurin praises Wentz, wants to make their relationship ‘as strong as possible’
- Training camp preview | Cornerback
- Terry McLaurin focused on team goals over individual success
- Penn State WR coach explains what makes Dotson different
- Training camp preview | Wide receiver