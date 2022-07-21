Wake Up Washington | Is Jamin Davis set for a second-year jump?

Here's a morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, July 21, 2022. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.
The reports and deals expressed in this article have not been confirmed by Washington, nor do they reflect any insider information from anyone in the front office.
- The Washington Post's Caroline Pineda writes about Brian Robinson adding his skill set to the Commanders' backfield.
- The Washington Time's Matthew Paras takes a look at Jamin Davis' second season.
- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey and Ethan Cadeaux look at the betting odds for Carson Wentz's passing yards.
- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about Chase Young and Montez Sweat's reported Madden 23 ratings.
- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey and Ethan Cadeaux look at Washington's betting odds to make the playoffs.
- The Athletic predicts who could be the Commanders' team MVP in 2022.
- The Athletic's Ben Standig writes about Carson Wentz and Jahan Dotson ahead of training camp.
- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey opens up his mailbag on the Commanders' defense.
- The Washington Post's PJ Morales writes about Benjamin St-Juste playing more in the slot.
- USA Today's Bryan Manning writes about Curtis Samuel's impact on the offense.
- NFL.com's Brendan Walker writes about the latest stories surround the Commanders ahead of training camp.
- USA Today's Bryan Manning lists six things to know about the Commanders' cornerbacks.
- USA Today's Bryan Manning looks at the Commanders' 90-man roster.
- ProFootballTalk's David Michael Smith writes about the Commanders signing DeJuan Neal.
- Sports Illustrated's Arnav Sharma looks at a hypothetical 2021 re-draft.
- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey and Ethan Cadeaux writes about which player outside of Terry McLaurin will have a breakout season.
- Sports Washington's Jeremy Brener writes about Antonio Gibson's response to his critics.
Check Out What's On Commanders.com:
- PFF's Mike Renner predicts breakout season for Sam Cosmi
- Training camp preview | Tight end
- Top 5 wide receivers Washington will face in 2022
- Terry McLaurin rated as top 10 WR in Madden 23
- Training camp preview | Linebackers
- Training camp preview | Quarterback
- Rivera: Commanders will use more two-linebacker sets in 2022
- Top 5 linebackers Washington will face in 2022
- McLaurin praises Wentz, wants to make their relationship ‘as strong as possible’
- Training camp preview | Cornerback
- Terry McLaurin focused on team goals over individual success
- Penn State WR coach explains what makes Dotson different
- Training camp preview | Wide receiver
- Gary Clark predicts bright future for Terry McLaurin
- Joe Jacoby, 3-time Super Bowl champion and member of 'The Hogs,' named semifinalist Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023
- Top 5 catches of Terry McLaurin's career
- Why Rivera viewed McLaurin as an 'organizational signing' that had to get done
- 5 takeaways from Terry McLaurin's press conference
- Top 5 defensive linemen Washington will face in 2022
