Wake Up Washington | Complacency is the enemy for Commanders secondary

Antonio Gibson and the rest of Washington's offense probably wished they had earplugs following Monday morning's practice session. When the defense plays that well, they aren't shy about letting the offense know.

"It is nothing but competition in the locker room and on the field, so we got to hear it. We're probably going to have to hear it all day," Gibson said after practice.

The defense's impressive outing to start off Week 2 of camp was highlighted by five interceptions. Three of those picks came in four plays in an approximately five-minute period. The secondary in particular had a day to chirp about, hustling to get in the right spots, reading players and communicating effectively.

"We want to create turnovers for the offense," Kamren Curl said. "Just being out here, being able to fly around, and being comfortable with the defense, gives us that extra gear to play fast."

Curl, along with Bobby McCain and Jeremy Reaves, all had interceptions during the session. The secondary is building off of the positive place it left off at the end of OTAs.

"It was a really good spring for our secondary and they picked up right where they left off and very pleased with that," said head coach Ron Rivera.

Coach is pleased. The players are feeling a boost. However, no one is letting complacency creep in. A big focal point for the defense this training camp and season is not allowing themselves to get too arrogant or assume that success will automatically come their way.