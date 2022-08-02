Wake Up Washington | Complacency is the enemy for Commanders secondary

Antonio Gibson and the rest of Washington's offense probably wished they had earplugs following Monday morning's practice session. When the defense plays that well, they aren't shy about letting the offense know.
"It is nothing but competition in the locker room and on the field, so we got to hear it. We're probably going to have to hear it all day," Gibson said after practice.
The defense's impressive outing to start off Week 2 of camp was highlighted by five interceptions. Three of those picks came in four plays in an approximately five-minute period. The secondary in particular had a day to chirp about, hustling to get in the right spots, reading players and communicating effectively.
"We want to create turnovers for the offense," Kamren Curl said. "Just being out here, being able to fly around, and being comfortable with the defense, gives us that extra gear to play fast."
Curl, along with Bobby McCain and Jeremy Reaves, all had interceptions during the session. The secondary is building off of the positive place it left off at the end of OTAs.
"It was a really good spring for our secondary and they picked up right where they left off and very pleased with that," said head coach Ron Rivera.
Coach is pleased. The players are feeling a boost. However, no one is letting complacency creep in. A big focal point for the defense this training camp and season is not allowing themselves to get too arrogant or assume that success will automatically come their way.
"It's just working hard, being humble, staying locked in, trying to get better every day, and not being complacent with where we are at," Curl said. "Just trying to be that top five defense and to do that you got to put the work in, you got to pay the price to do that. So that's all we trying to do."
Here's a morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, August 2, 2022.
The reports and deals expressed in this article have not been confirmed by Washington, nor do they reflect any insider information from anyone in the front office.
Check Out What's On Commanders.com:
