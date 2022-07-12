Wake Up Washington | Top players primed for step forward in 2022

Here's a morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. All reports, rumors and conjecture are a reflection of the media conversation and are not endorsed or confirmed by the Washington Football Team.
- The Washington Time's Thom Loverro writes his take on Joe Jacoby getting voted into the Hall of Fame.
- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux and Peter Hailey writes about which Commanders they think will bounce back from 2021.
- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux and Peter Hailey writes about whether Chase Young or Montez Sweat will reach 10 sacks in 2022.
- The Athletic's Ben Standig writes about Jahan Dotson looking to seize his chance.
- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about one thing Terry McLaurin credits his success to.
- Sports Illustrated's David Harrison looks at his 53-man roster projections.
- Sports Illustrated's Ivan Lambert asks who should be included in the list of the team's greatest players and coaches.
- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes that Ron Rivera is not done making moves after Terry McLaurin's extension.
- The Washington Post's Sam Fortier writes that Terry McLaurin is ready to lead as he and the Commanders celebrate a new deal.
- The Washington Post's Barry Svrluga gives his take on why Terry McLaurin is the most beloved Washington player since Sean Taylor.
- The Washington Time's Jacob Calvin Meyers writes that Terry McLaurin will be working out with Carson Wentz this offseason.
- ESPN's John Keim writes that Terry McLaurin's extension affects the entire Washington organization.
- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about Terry McLaurin's reaction to his contract extension.
- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux also writes about there being mutual respect between Terry McLaurin and Carson Wentz.
- The Athletic's David Aldridge gives his take on what the Terry Mclaurin extension means for the Commanders franchise.
- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about Carson Wentz's fantasy outlook for the 2022 season.
- NBC Sports Washington's Peter Hailey writes about one part of Terry McLaurin's game he thinks can still improve.
- Sports Illustrated's Ethan Hurwitz asks if the Commanders can continue a long NFC East tradition.
- NBC Sports Washington's Bijann Todd writes about Brian Robinson reminding Randy Jordan or Alfred Morris and Adrian Peterson.
- Sports Illustrated's Mike D'abate looks at where Ron Rivera ranks among coaches in the NFL.
- USA Today's Bryan Manning looks at which Washington team is the greatest in franchise history.
- Yahoo Sports' Frank Schwab writes a preview for the Washington Commanders' 2022 season.
- NBC Sports Washington's JP Finlay gives his take on the Terry McLaurin reports.
- NBC Sports Washington's Ethan Cadeaux writes about Terry McLaurin's letter posted on his social media account.
